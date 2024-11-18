Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,252,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

WBA opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

