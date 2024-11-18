Huntington National Bank Purchases 68 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $332.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day moving average is $322.36.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.