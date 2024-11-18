Huntington National Bank Sells 402 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, insider Matthew Edgell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $103,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,921.12. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,541 shares of company stock worth $351,856 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

