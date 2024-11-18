Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of H opened at $152.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.19. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

