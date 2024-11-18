Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 156,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %

PODD stock opened at $260.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

