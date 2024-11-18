Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.