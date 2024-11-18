Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSPM opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

