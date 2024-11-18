iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

