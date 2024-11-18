iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IGIB opened at $51.90 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

