iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

