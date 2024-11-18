iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

