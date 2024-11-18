iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $283.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $212.37 and a one year high of $290.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

