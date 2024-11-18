iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

