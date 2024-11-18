Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

