Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $44.76 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $856.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.44%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

