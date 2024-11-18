JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

