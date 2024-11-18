Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

