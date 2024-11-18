KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 84.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

