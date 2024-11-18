KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 548,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $112.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

