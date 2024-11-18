KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $470.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

