KBC Group NV Has $3 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.58 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

