KBC Group NV Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,315 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 285,774 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

