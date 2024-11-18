KBC Group NV Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $39,923,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

AXON opened at $599.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.79 and a 200-day moving average of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.78 and a fifty-two week high of $624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

