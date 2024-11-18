KBC Group NV Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.27 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

