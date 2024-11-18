KBC Group NV Purchases 58,620 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

