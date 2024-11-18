KBC Group NV Purchases 999 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Loews by 22.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,376,000 after purchasing an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Loews by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Loews by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. The trade was a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

L stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

