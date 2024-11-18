KBC Group NV Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $483.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.