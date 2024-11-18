KBC Group NV Sells 11,163 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

