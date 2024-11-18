KBC Group NV Sells 3,573 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

