KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.58.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,658.63. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 632,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

