KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

