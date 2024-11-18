Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells C$2,802,000.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$2,802,000.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.02. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$6.46 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.