Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,850,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

