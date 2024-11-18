Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $106.14 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

