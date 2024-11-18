MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.