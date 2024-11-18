Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $583.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.37 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

