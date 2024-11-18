Matthew Hawkins Sells 9,083 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 9,083 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$204.08, for a total value of C$1,853,689.52.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIG shares. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.