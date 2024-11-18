Matthew Hawkins Sells 9,083 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 9,083 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$204.08, for a total value of C$1,853,689.52.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIG shares. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
