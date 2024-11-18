Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,299 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.01 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

