Metis Global Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

RF opened at $26.36 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

