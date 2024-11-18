Metis Global Partners LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

STLA opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

