Metis Global Partners LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $597.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.78 and its 200-day moving average is $547.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 55.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $19,307,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

