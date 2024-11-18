Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000.

Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

