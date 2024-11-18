Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,103 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 335,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 662,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $28.83 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.