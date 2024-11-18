Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,829 shares of company stock valued at $80,966,837 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

