New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 610,971 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

