Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.38% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 964,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 379,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $577.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.