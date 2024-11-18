OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

ONEW stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,965. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $150,013.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,658.63. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.