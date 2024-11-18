Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 61,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

