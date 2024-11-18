Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in YETI by 12,075.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 26,657.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.16 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

