Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

